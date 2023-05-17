Farmington, New Mexico shooting victims: 3 women killed, 2 officers injured identified

New Mexico authorities on Tuesday released the names of the victims who were killed or hurt when an 18-year-old gunman in a residential Farmington neighborhood randomly shot at cars and houses using three different firearms.

Farmington Police Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy at a news conference said Beau Wilson walked down North Dustin Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and fired indiscriminately.

He killed three women. They were Shirley Volta, 79, Melody, Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 98. Two of the women shot were mother and daughter, though law enforcement did not make clear which of the victims were related.

Among those injured were Farmington Police Sgt. Rachel Discenza, a 10-year veteran of the department who was shot in the pelvis during the encounter, and New Mexico State Police Officer Andreas Stamatiadas. Stamatiadas and Dicenza were treated for their injuries and released.

Dowdy said the responding officers fired at least 16 shots at Wilson and killed him in front of a church.

Dowdy and Deputy Chief Baric Crum said numerous other people were treated for injuries at a hospital or at the scene. Crum said not all those people were shot. He explained that some of them were injured when Wilson shot at the vehicle they were riding in and the windshield or windows shattered.

Dowdy said police have been unable to establish any link between the gunman and his victims and that his choice of victims appeared to be arbitrary.

“There’s nothing to suggest he knew any of the people,” he said.

Police said Wilson’s family members indicated during interviews with investigators that the student may have been experiencing some mental health issues. Wilson lived in Farmington but had multiple addresses, Dowdy said.

