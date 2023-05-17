Farmington, New Mexico, shooting victims identified
Police in Farmington, New Mexico, say a 97-year-old grandmother was among three people killed after an 18-year-old high school student began shooting at random. Omar Villafranca reports.
At least three people were killed and six others, including two police officers, were wounded on Monday when a gunman "randomly" opened fire at cars and homes in Farmington, New Mexico, authorities said. The unnamed 18-year-old suspect, who was shot dead by authorities, fired at least three different weapons, including an "AR-style rifle," according to Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe. The motive is under investigation, but Hebbe said the shooting appears to be "purely random" as there were no individuals, schools or churches targeted.
Four people, including a suspect, were killed and two police officers wounded during a shooting in northwest New Mexico on Monday, authorities said.
The gunman who killed three people and wounded six others as he fired randomly while roaming his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local high school student and his victims include a 97-year-old woman and her daughter, police said Tuesday. Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the attack by Beau Wilson, 18, in the Farmington neighborhood where he lived. Voita had worked as a nurse and was a devoted parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said former state Rep. James Strickler, who was her friend.