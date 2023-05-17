Farmington, New Mexico, shooting victims identified

Bravo

Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey answers a speed round of questions all themed around her favorite subject: love, love, love. During the game, Teresa says whether or not she can defend her husband Louie Ruelas’ behavior. The RHONJ OG also opens up about why she didn’t want to get involved in telling Joe or Melissa Gorga about the cheating rumor and notes that she didn’t want to be blamed for being a part of it like she was for strippergate.