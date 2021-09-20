Farmington officer seriously injured when hit by stolen car

A Farmington officer was seriously injured early Monday when he was struck by fleeing burglary suspects in a stolen car, police said.

The officer was responding to a call that came in about 12:50 a.m., they said. The call was from a resident who said thieves were stealing from a car in the area of 1 Talcott Notch Road.

He arrived at the scene, saw the car burglary suspects and got out of his police car to try to talk to them, but they drove off, striking him, according to police. Other officers chase the vehicle a short distance, and it crashed into some nearby woods. The suspects bailed out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police dog teams searched for the suspects but were not able to find them. Officers learned the car had been stolen from its owner in Middletown, police said.

The officer suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive. He was being prepped for surgery at Saint Francis Hospital later today, police said.

