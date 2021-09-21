Farmington officer who was struck by stolen vehicle Monday morning will need ‘lengthy rehabilitation’, police say

A Farmington police officer, who was seriously injured when he was struck by a fleeing suspect in a stolen car Monday morning, is recovering after surgery.

James O’Donnell, a three-year veteran to the police department underwent surgery Monday afternoon. The police department said he suffered “multiple broken bones and will need a lengthy rehabilitation to fully recover from these devastating injuries.”

O’Donnell’s family asked for privacy, but the police department thanked residents for their prayers.

“The outpouring of support from the law enforcement community, Farmington Town Council, Farmington Board of Education, and community members, has been overwhelming and deeply touched our hearts,” the police department said. “The Farmington Police Department and the O’Donnell family cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your compassion.”

O’Donnell was struck by a fleeing suspect in a stolen car while responding to a report of people stealing from a car on Talcott Forest Road, according to a release from the department.

He blocked the suspect vehicle and got out of his police car to try to talk to the suspected thief. But the suspect rammed the patrol car, pinning him between the two vehicles, and sped off, police said.

O’Donnell wasn’t able to get a good look at the suspect before he was struck, but police were going through dashboard camera and surveillance camera footage in an attempt to identify the thief, Lt. Timothy McKenzie said.

Courant staff writer Christine Dempsey contributed to this report.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.