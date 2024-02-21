Farmington oil and gas business owner charged with defrauding federal, tribal governments

Feb. 20—A federal grand jury has indicted a Farmington woman who owns oil and gas companies on suspicion of defrauding the U.S. government, Navajo Nation and Jicarilla Apache Nation of oil and gas royalties and taxes that she should have paid but didn't.

The civil penalties in the criminal case add up to $1.7 million, as assessed by the U.S. Office of Natural Resources Revenue, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico.

Teresa McCown was indicted last month on a single count of violating the Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Management Act and eight counts of wire fraud, according to federal court documents.

She owns M&M Production & Operation and Shoreline Oil & Gas Co., and her businesses operated dozens of leases across federal and tribal land from 2017 to 2023, the timeframe of the inaccurate reports that led to the wrong royalties, according to the indictment.

In exchange for extracting oil and gas, producers must pay royalties to governments. McCown's companies had federal and tribal leases, so M&M and Shoreline owed the U.S. government, Navajo Nation and Jicarilla Apache Nation a portion of revenues in the form of royalties.

Those fees are determined by reports submitted by oil and gas producers on their extraction amounts and revenues.

McCown underreported her companies' oil and gas production, the indictment alleges. She filed more than 400 incorrect reports over a period of six and a half years, according to the indictment. That led to underpayment in royalties.

Those electronic reports were transmitted over interstate wire from Farmington to Raleigh, North Carolina, the indictment states.

McCown's attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

If convicted, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that she faces up to 20 years in prison and an additional $300,000 in fines.

In October 2020 and July 2020, the U.S. Office of Natural Resources Revenue assessed civil penalties against M&M and Shoreline for not paying the correct royalties to the federal and tribal governments.

The natural resources office held pre-penalty conferences in 2020 and 2022 with McCown and she acknowledged her companies' inaccurately reported data, according to the indictment. However, it continues to say, she didn't correct the errors.

"(T)he filed reports remain misleading and other required reports are missing entirely," the indictment states.

The trial has been set for April 1 before District Judge David Urias, according to a federal court website.