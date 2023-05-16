Farmington Police: 18-year-old shooter killed 3, injured 9 in New Mexico shooting

FARMINGTON ― Farmington Police Department have not yet released the name of the 18-year-old man they say shot and killed three people and injured several others Monday morning in a residential neighborhood of Farmington.

In a press briefing Monday afternoon, Assistant Police Chief Baric Crum said law enforcement was still trying to determine why the man was in the Dustin Avenue neighborhood.

"Officers responded to the area to find a chaotic scene," Crum said.

The Farmington Police Department mobile command post is parked at the north end of Boundless Adventure Park in Farmington on Monday, May 15 after a shooting in the area.

More: New Mexico shooting: 3 die in Farmington, including shooter. 2 officers wounded. What we know

Around 11 a.m., four Farmington police officers initially responded to "multiple calls" of gunshots in the area. Crum said those responding officers found and fired at the shooter, killing him.

Crum said the suspect shot and killed three people prior to police confronting him.

"Several other parties were injured due to the gun fire," Crum said.

Among them, Crum confirmed, were a Farmington Police Department officer and New Mexico State Police officers. Both were reported in stable health conditions.

A Farmington police officer mans a roadblock at the corner of North Dustin Avenue and East Comanche Street on Monday, May 15 after a shooting in the area.

Crum said the investigation would continue with a look at the "several blocks of this crime scene to see what actually happened."

Additional information, including the names of those killed, was not provided by Police Chief Steven Hebbe, who was expected to release a statement late Monday evening.

"We're grateful for the response we received from our agencies partners in the area," Crum said.

Community members are asked to go to Farmington Police Dispatch with any information, photos or videos they may have of the incident.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JussGREAT.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Farmington, New Mexico police: 18-year-old shooter killed 3, injured 9