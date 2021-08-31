Farmington police: APRN charged with sex assault of patient

An APRN was arrested Monday on a sexual assault charge after he had inappropriate contact with a patient, police said.

The nurse had been the subject of a similar complaint in New Haven, they said, and detectives are now asking any other victims to come forward.

Steven Lamoureux, 46, of Farmington, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, was arrested on a warrant charging him with fourth-degree sexual assault, police said. He posted $100,000 bail.

Police said they received a complaint on July 19 about a “relaxation technique” that was performed on a medical patient during an office visit in Farmington. During an investigation involving Farmington detectives and the state Department of Public Health, police determined that the act was “not in accordance with standard medical care and was outside the scope of his medical license.”

Investigators also learned that Lamoureux had been the subject of a complaint filed with the Department of Public Health for previous inappropriate conduct while he worked at Internal Medicine Practice of Greater New Haven in 2018.

Police ask that anyone who may have been subjected to inappropriate medical care by Lamoureux to call Farmington detectives at 860-675-2400 or local police.

