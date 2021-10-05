Farmington police about to make arrest in assault on officer

Police are poised to arrest the man who they said drove into a Farmington officer last month, seriously injuring him.

They have a warrant for the arrest of Pedro Acevedo, 32, of New Britain, who they said is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Hartford at 2 p.m.

Officer James O’Donnell responded to a call about 12:50 a.m. Oct. 20 from a condo resident who said thieves were stealing from a car. When O’Donnell arrived, he blocked the suspect so the person wouldn’t get away and got out of his patrol car to talk to him, police said. But the driver rammed his cruiser, pinning the officer between the two vehicles.

The driver then sped off in a car that police later learned had been stolen. O’Donnell survived but suffered broken bones, police said.

Police said Tuesday morning that they have a warrant for Acevedo’s arrest and that they plan to serve it at court later in the day.

Members of the Farmington police department also plan to be in attendance, they said.

