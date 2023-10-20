Farmington police arrest two suspects in fatal shooting

Farmington police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Thursday night in a residential area on the west side of the city, according to a news release from the department.

Farmington Police Department spokeswoman Shanice Gonzales said officers responded to an incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Farmview Lane, which is located just southwest of the intersection of West Main Street and North Gooding Lane. They discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The victim was transported to the nearby San Juan Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. Police are not releasing his name until his relatives have been notified, but Gonzales said he was 23 years old.

Using information from the Real Time Crime Center — a citywide network of video cameras posted at major intersections throughout the city — two suspects in the shooting were apprehended by officers within 25 minutes of the incident, the release states. Their names were not released by police.

The department is seeking more information about the incident from community members, Gonzales said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about it is asked to call the investigations division at 505-599-1068.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

