Farmington police arrest woman in connection with September armed robbery

A Hartford woman was arrested in connection with a targeted armed robbery in Farmington in September, according to Farmington police.

Police responded to a report of two men asking for help on Waterville Road before 2 a.m. on Sept. 13. The officers located the men, both 36, who told them they were victims of an armed robbery at the residence on Talcott Notch.

Officers believe the robbery was not random and the men were targeted. The two men suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital, police said.

Maryelizabeth Bradford, 25, of Hartford arrested on an active warrant and was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.

She was held in lieu of a $750,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Hartford Judicial District Court on Wednesday.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.