Farmington police identified two persons of interest identified in Animas Valley Mall shooting

FARMINGTON — Farmington police said two people being held on unrelated charges were identified as persons of interest in a March 23 shooting outside the Animas Valley Mall that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized.

A statement released March 30 by Shanice Gonzales, the public information officer for the agency, said officials would not be releasing any more information for now and that the circumstances regarding the shooting remain under investigation.

For subscribers: Legacy Tile Project at Farmington's Aztec High School helps students channel their emotions

Police have said 18-year-old Ariana Rosas, of Farmington, was shot dead in the incident that took place in the parking lot on the south side of the mall on the morning of March 23.

The second person, a man, was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound, according to police. His identity has was not released by officials to the media.

Police have said they believe the shooting was not a random event and that the victims were targeted by the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s detective division at 505-599-1005.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Persons of interest in Animas Valley Mall shooting held on unrelated charges