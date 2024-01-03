Farmington Police identify victims in two December homicides

Farmington Police last week released the names of the victims in two unrelated homicides that took place last month.

Brigitte Johnson, 34, was identified as the victim in a killing that took place Dec. 13 in the Westland Park neighborhood on the west side of Farmington, according to a news release.

Johnson's body was discovered inside a home in the neighborhood, according to a Farmington Police Department news release. The cause or circumstances of her death were not shared with the public by police.

Derek Gagnebin, 36, was identified as the victim in a homicide that took place on Dec. 19 at the Journey Inn, 317 Airport Drive, also on the west side of the city, a news release states.

Gagnebin was reported as unresponsive and not breathing after he was found inside a room at the hotel.

Both cases remain under investigation, police say. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the detective line at 505-599-1005.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Brigitte Johnson, Derek Gagnebin named victims in December killings