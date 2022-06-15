Farmington police investigate death of man found in a canal

FARMINGTON — Farmington police announced they are investigating the circumstances around the death of a man whose body was recovered from a canal near the 2900 block of La Habra Street on June 13.

“Officers found the body of a deceased man near a bypass bridge along a canal,” police spokesperson Nicole Brown said in a news release the evening of June 14. “Detectives are investigating the death, and the man's identity won’t be released until next of kin can be notified.”

The news release said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Officers responded to the call around 8:08 p.m., the release stated.

Police ask anyone with information to call the FPD tip line at 505-599-1068.

