Farmington police investigate shooting with one injury on North Schwartz

Farmington Police Department blocked access to Walnut Drive from Airport Drive on Nov. 19 while officers responded to an incident nearby.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday that left one woman injured and led to a SWAT team standoff at a motel which ended with no arrests.

Investigators have shared little information on the two incidents that occurred on Nov. 19.

Farmington police were dispatched around 6:13 a.m. on Nov. 19 to the 100 block of North Schwartz Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown.

A woman was shot, and a vehicle was seen fleeing the area, according to Brown. No other information was shared about the incident and police did not release a description of a suspect.

The woman was transported from the scene to San Juan Regional Medical Center. Brown did not provide any details regard the nature of the woman’s injuries.

SWAT team members meet in an area between Journey Inn and Villa View Apartments on Walnut Drive in response to an incident on Nov. 19 in Farmington.

Police did say the woman was still being treated at the hospital on the afternoon of Nov. 19.

Officers cleared the scene on North Schwartz Avenue around 4:40 p.m. that day.

Farmington police were looking for “involved parties” of the shooting when an incident developed around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Journey Inn on 317 Airport Drive, according to Brown and Farmington police social media posts.

The SWAT team and police negotiators responded to the standoff at the motel. The Daily Times saw vehicles belonging to the crisis negotiation team and SWAT near the scene.

As the negotiators made loud announcements over a loudspeaker, a large boom was heard.

Brown said the involved parties of the shooting were located but did not share any additional information on the standoff, beyond stating no arrests were made. Police cleared the motel at 3:05 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting on North Schwartz Avenue is asked to call the Farmington police tip line at 505-599-1068.

