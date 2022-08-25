Farmington police officer injured, man in custody after pursuit

Farmington police arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant after a pursuit that injured an officer on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., several officers from the Farmington Police Department attempted to stop a 34-year-old man wanted on a felony arrest warrant. According to police, the man did not stop and rammed a police vehicle multiple times during the chase.

Police arrested the man after a short foot pursuit on Farmington Avenue just west of the intersection with Main Street. The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

One Farmington police officer was also transported to the hospital for an injury sustained during the pursuit, police said.

Farmington Avenue was closed for approximately two hours while police investigated the scene, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Hughes at 860-675-2461.