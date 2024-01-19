Farmington police probing 'suspicious' death of 33-year-old woman earlier this week

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Farmington police are investigating a woman’s death they have termed suspicious that occurred earlier this week on the city’s east side.

In a Jan. 17 news release, police said 33-year-old Kelsie Todacheeny was found dead by officers inside a residence in the 2400 block of East 20th Street at 3:28 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15. Police were responding to a medical call at the residence.

According to the release, the circumstances surrounding Todacheeny’s death are under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to call detectives at 505-599-1068 and report what they know.

