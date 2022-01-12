Farmington police release body camera footage from officer shot last week

FARMINGTON — Newly-released footage from the body camera worn by a Farmington police officer who was shot and wounded Friday night illustrates how quickly a peace officer’s job can potentially become deadly.

The camera captured video of a man police identified as an inmate who had escaped from a Colorado jail pulling a gun on the officer and firing at him at point blank range.

The Farmington Police Department on the night of Jan. 11 released video footage captured by Officer Joseph Barreto’s body camera from the night of Jan 7.

Elias Buck, 22, of Durango, Colorado, is wanted by law enforcement for a felony count of aggravated battery on a police officer.

Farmington Police Department Officer Joseph Barreto is seen in an undated photo. Barreto was shot once in his right arm while conducting a DWI investigation on Jan. 7.

Buck is accused of shooting Barreto once in his right arm amid the multiple gunshots fired at the officer, according to Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown and court documents.

Barreto has been discharged from San Juan Regional Medical Center and is recovering at his residence. He underwent surgery for his gunshot wound on Jan. 9.

The officer in a statement said he sincerely thanks everyone for their prayers and help during this time.

“My family greatly appreciates it and it has helped alleviate some of the stress put on them. I’m going to try to recover as fast as I can so I can get back out there with my shift and the department that has treated me like family,” Joseph Barreto said in a statement. “Again I just want to wholeheartedly thank everyone for their support.”

A screenshot of body camera footage released by Farmington police shows a man police identified as 22-year-old Elias Buck pointing a handgun at Officer Joseph Barreto on Jan. 7 and firing the gun at the officer.

Body Camera Footage Details

Farmington police released two videos: the raw, unedited footage from Barreto’s body camera and a version edited to remove explicit language and enhance the footage at times to better see Buck and girlfriend Victoria "Rossi" Hernandez in the dark video footage.

The video footage echoes the details released by police and contained in court documents.

Barreto exits his patrol vehicle and starts walking toward a fenced area. He is shining a flashlight toward Buck and Hernandez. The officer starts to walk toward the two and they start to approach him.

Barreto asks them where they are coming from, and Buck tells him from 20th Street. Buck then mentions something about a man with blonde hair.

A screenshot of body camera footage released by Farmington police shows a man police identified as Elias Buck pulling a handgun on Officer Joseph Barreto on Jan. 7. Buck is accused of shooting Barreto once in the right arm as the officer tried to detain Buck.

When Barreto asks them to take a seat near the fence, Buck responds by asking if he’s been detained.

Barreto then responds that they are being detained and without hesitation, Buck pulls the handgun from his sweatshirt and immediately starts firing on Barreto.

Hernandez is heard shrieking as the body camera is shaking when Barreto returns fire at Buck. The couple flee the area as Barreto radios in his location to dispatch, stating “Officer Down” as he lays on the ground.

The camera captures patrol vehicles arriving at Barreto’s location.

A screenshot of body camera footage released by Farmington police shows officer Joseph Barreto on Jan. 7 approaching people police identified as Victoria "Rossi" Hernadez, left, and Elias Buck, right. Buck is accused of shooting Barreto as the officer tried to detain him.

While lying on the ground, Barreto gives dispatch Buck's clothing description despite the pain he appears to be suffering from his wound.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe in a statement notes how quickly Buck reacts to being detained by firing on the officer.

“The body camera footage displays how fast the situation turns dangerous for Officer Barreto with no warning and very little chance to react. He very easily could’ve been killed,” Hebbe said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for reliable information which leads to Buck's arrest, along with $5,000 from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.

Buck is described as six feet and one inch tall with green eyes and blonde hair, weighing about 185 pounds.

Hernandez, wanted as a person of interest, is listed at 135 pounds, standing five feet and five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the incident can leave a tip at the Farmington police detective tip line at 505-599-1068.

