Farmington police shoot, kill suspect Saturday afternoon near E. 20th Street

FARMINGTON – A man police sought in connection with felony warrants was shot and killed by Farmington officers April 9 in a neighborhood off East 20th Street.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Sage Drive and Yucca Avenue following a chase after the suspect allegedly fled from officers.

Police spokesperson Nicole Brown said the incident happened around 4:50 p.m., and a formal news release would be issued on April 10. Online posts by police did not pinpoint an exact location where the shooting took place.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe released a video statement Saturday evening on social media giving an overview of the chase and confrontation, and confirming that an attempt to detain a person with felony warrants resulted in gunfire and the suspect's death.

“Our officers spotted a subject who had felony warrants out for his arrest, they attempted to make contact with him, the suspect fled on foot,” Hebbe said in the video. “Officers reported that the suspect was holding a gun as they chased him. They eventually caught up with him in a neighborhood off of 20th… gunfire ensued and the suspect was killed, unfortunately. At this time that’s all the facts I can give you.”

Hebbe said police will not release more information for a couple of days and will not identify the person who was killed until their next of kin is notified.

Traffic was shut down on East 20th Street in both directions for hours during the investigation. Police issued an initial warning for people to avoid the area at 5:21 p.m. via Twitter, and also posted traffic updates to the department’s Facebook page.

Outside investigators were on the scene soon after the shooting.

“We have our countywide shoot team that’s on the scene right now,” Hebbe said in the video. "They've begun interviewing people."

Police on Saturday afternoon were canvassing for witnesses in the neighborhood where the shooting happened and in the area of the Defined Fitness .

Hebbe noted that this is the second time this year Farmington police were involved in a shooting, referring to the Jan. 7 attack on Officer Joseph Barreto. Barreto was wounded, and returned fire, after a man he was attempting to detain opened fire on him without warning and at point plank range.

“I would also remind you this is only three months since the last time, where a subject with a gun in that case shot our officer, so this is happening way too frequently, ” Hebbe said toward the end of his video statement. “I’m very disappointed that we’re here again so soon. I’m relieved that our officers weren’t injured in the course of this. I’m disappointed that the suspect was.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked by police to call the FPD tip line at 505-599-1068.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

