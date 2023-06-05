Farmington police say shooter had more ammo positioned near door of home on May 15

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School student who killed three people on May 15 in a neighborhood north of downtown before being killed by police had more than 200 additional rounds of ammunition positioned near the front door of the home where his shooting spree began.

In a news release issued June 1, Farmington police say Beau Wilson, the 18-year-old assailant, had placed a backpack near the front door of the North Dustin Avenue home he shared with his father that contained 125 rounds of ammo for the AR-15 rifle he used in the incident, as well as 34 rounds of 9-millimeter ammo for a handgun.

Next to the backpack, investigators also found two fully loaded 30-round magazines for .223 caliber firearms. The news release says the two magazines were taped together to facilitate efficient reloading.

The investigation by Farmington police also has revealed the Wilson recently had acquired 220 rounds of .223 caliber ammo in a purchase that took place two days before the shooting. Police say that transaction was separate from the three 30-round capacity, .223 caliber magazines Wilson also purchased two days before the incident that had been revealed by Farmington police during a May 17 media briefing.

A Farmington police officer mans a roadblock at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and Commanche Street in Farmington on May 15 shortly after a mass shooting that left three victims dead and several others injured.

Wilson’s shooting rampage claimed the lives of three people — Shirley Voita, 79; Melody Ivie, 73; and Gwendolyn Schofield, 98. Shot and injured in the incident were Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza and New Mexico State Police Officer Andreas Stamatiads, both of whom were treated for their wounds at the San Juan Regional Medical Center and released.

Police say Wilson began firing indiscriminately from the front porch of his father’s house shortly before 11 a.m. on May 15 before moving south on North Dustin Avenue and continuing to fire at various targets. He discarded his assault rifle and .22 caliber pistol after nearly emptying both, leaving him only with the 9 mm handgun when he was shot dead by a group of four Farmington officers outside the First Christian Church of Christ, Scientist at 713 N. Dustin Ave. only 10 minutes later.

Police say they are continuing to work with forensic experts and specialized units as they analyze evidence and gather additional information related to the case. Anyone who has information they believe is relevant to the case is urged to come forward and report what they know, the release states.

