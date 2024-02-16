Farmington Superintendent Cody Diehl gets contract extension

Farmington schools Superintendent Cody Diehl had his contract extended for a year by a vote of the school board on Feb. 13, meaning his deal now extends through June 2027, according to a district spokesman.

Diehl, who was named to succeed Eugene Schmidt as the district’s leader in April 2022, expressed his gratitude to the board in a statement that was emailed to The Daily Times on Feb. 14.

“I am excited about the contract extension from (Tuesday) night,” he wrote. “I want to thank the Board of Education for their unwavering dedication and for entrusting me with this continued opportunity. Together, we stand committed to a vision of rising to excellence for all Farmington Municipal Schools, where every student thrives and achieves their highest potential.”

The extension was the only change to the superintendent’s contract, said district spokesman Roberto Taboada. Diehl is paid $175,000 a year in salary and stipend. Diehl’s original contract covered only one school year, but his deal was extended by the board in February 2023.

The extension was approved by board members after a closed session in which they evaluated his performance.

Diehl had been employed by the district as director of support services for many years before taking over as superintendent in 2022. He also previously has served as the principal at Bloomfield High School and at Kirtland Central High School.

