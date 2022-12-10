Farmington woman arrested for wrong-way driving, other charges

Dec. 10—A Farmington woman driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover escaped one of her handcuffs after police arrested her early Saturday, according to state police.

Sophia P. Hall, 22, of Farmington, was charged with reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and escape, along with other motor vehicle violations.

Hall was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Spaulding Turnpike in the area of the Dover Toll Plaza after 2 a.m., according to police. Hall failed to stop for troopers, who used their police cruisers to contain the car near Exit 6.

Hall and "a heavily intoxicated passenger" were taken into custody, police said.

Inside the back of a cruiser, police said Hall managed to remove one of her handcuffs. As troopers attempted to reapply the handcuffs, Hall became combative, resisted troopers' efforts to restrain her and assaulted an arresting trooper by kicking him. Hall was again secured in handcuffs after a brief struggle.

Troopers participating in high-visibility, drunk-driving saturation patrols in the greater Portsmouth area participated in apprehending Hall.

A bail commissioner set personal recognizance bail pending Hall's appearance in Strafford County Superior Court on Jan.12.

Based upon their level of impairment, Hall and the passenger were placed in protective custody, police said.