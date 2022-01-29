Farmington woman gets nine years in prison for third child abuse conviction

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman convicted of her third felony child abuse case will serve nine years in a state prison for chasing a teenage girl with a “Rambo” style hunting knife and throwing a cell phone at her face.

Eugenia Harrison, 39, was sentenced to nine years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections during a Jan. 25 hearing in front of District Court Judge Karen Townsend in Aztec District Court, according to court documents.

Harrison was initially charged on June 29, 2021, with two, third-degree felony counts of child abuse and one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault, according to The Daily Times archives.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on June 28 to the 2500 block of La Rue Avenue on reports of a woman acting out of control, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Harrison chased a 16-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy from a residence armed with a hunting-style knife. During the incident, the woman threw a cell phone at the teen, which struck her in the face.

An officer observed the teen had a swollen lip and a little bit of blood near her lip, detailing the injuries in the court documents.

Harrison admitting to consuming alcohol but denied using methamphetamine after the teen believed the woman was high on meth, according to court documents.

The child abuse charges were elevated in severity to two second-degree felonies when the case was moved to state district court.

She signed a plea agreement on Nov. 29, where she plead no contest to one of the child abuse charges, according to court documents.

“The conviction would not have been possible without the strength and courage of the victim or the strong support of extended family members,” prosecuting attorney Gertrude Lee said in a statement.

John Beckstead, Harrison’s attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O’Brien said in a statement Harrison’s history of child abuse warranted the court imposing the maximum sentence.

Harrison admitted to two previous child abuse convictions, on Aug. 1, 2008 and June 24, 2012, according to the plea agreement.

The aggravated assault charge and second child abuse charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The defendant will get credit for the 212 days she has spent at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, while being held without bond as she waited for her trial.

A conviction for a second-degree felony count of child abuse has a maximum sentence of nine years. Harrison could have faced a possible 21-year prison sentence if she had been convicted of all three charges.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Woman gets nine years in prison for third child abuse conviction