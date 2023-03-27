Farmington woman one of two victims in Animas Valley Mall shooting

FARMINGTON — Police identified one of the two victims in a shooting that took place outside the Animas Valley Mall last week as an 18-year-old Farmington woman.

Officers from the Farmington Police Department arrived in the south parking lot at the mall near English Road at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23 to find two gunshot victims. One victim, 18-year-old Ariana Rosas, of Farmington, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The second victim, a man, was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound, where he was listed in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

No suspect or suspects have been taken into custody. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, but Shanice Gonzales, the public information officer for the police department, has said detectives believe it was not a random event and the victims were targeted by the suspect or suspects.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: March 23 shooting at Animas Valley Mall leaves one dead, one injured