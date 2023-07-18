Farmingtonmangets five years in prison for selling oxycodone pills, U.S. attorney says

Jul. 17—The U.S. attorney's office said Harris, who was prescribed oxycodone for a medical condition, unlawfully sold hundreds of oxycodone pills to another individual approximately every three weeks over the course of more than three years. It said the individual who purchased the pills sold them to customers in the Bristol area.

"The investigation revealed that Harris sold a total of approximately 9,000 oxycodone pills prescribed to him in exchange for approximately $200,000," it said.

Harris was arrested on June 3, 2021, the U.S. attorney's office said, noting on Nov. 9 of last year a jury found him guilty of four counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, oxycodone, and not guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, oxycodone. It said he has been detained since Nov. 17, 2022.

