Farmingtonpolicearrest two in parking lot 'takeover' in May on Farm Springs Road

Jul. 20—They were each released on $5,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Hartford on Tuesday, according to police.

The charges stem from a street takeover during the early hours of May 7, police said.

"These arrests mark the culmination of a lengthy investigation into a large parking lot 'takeover' event on Farm Springs Road in Farmington where over 150 vehicles were present," police said in the news release. "During the event, vehicles engaged in reckless and dangerous driving exhibitions in front of large crowds of spectators and caused thousands of dollars in property damage."

The Farmington Police Department has three more arrest warrants for other individuals involved in reckless conduct during the event. Police said they will provide updates on future arrests.

Police were also able to identify and verify an additional 60 vehicles that were at the event. The department said it has issued citations to the owners of those vehicles or those who took responsibility for being present.

