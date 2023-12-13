Farmland advocates submit ballot measure over 2,400-home expansion of Riverbank

Opponents of a 2,400-home annexation on the west side of Riverbank have filed signatures aimed at getting it on a ballot.

If approved sometime in 2024, the measure would require future voter approval of the River Walk project and most other housing west of the current city limit.

River Walk supporters have said it would ease the city’s housing shortage with a variety of single-family homes and apartment buildings.

Critics contend that the project would be on land that is especially suited to farming and to groundwater recharge during heavy storms. The petition was submitted Monday by Barney and Jami Aggers, who are members of Voters for Farmland and residents of the area at issue.

“River Walk is roughly 1,000 acres of proposed development, and it is some of the best soil on our planet,” Barney Aggers said outside Riverbank City Hall.

The petition needed at least 10% of the city’s registered voters, or 1,227. The couple said 1,469 were delivered. City Clerk Gabriela Hernandez said the Stanislaus County Election Office has until Jan. 24 to verify that the signatures match those on voter registration forms.

The measure would be on the November 2024 ballot unless the Riverbank City Council calls a special election earlier. The deadline for the March 5 statewide ballot has passed.

The measure would not block River Walk directly. Instead, it would require future voter approval of this project and most other housing west of Riverbank’s current western boundary. That line is about halfway between Coffee and Oakdale roads.

Looking east from McHenry Avenue toward the city of Riverbank at the proposed River Walk housing development. Photographed west of Riverbank, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Riverbank mayor has been skeptical

Riverbank Mayor Richard O’Brien could not be reached for comment about the petition filing. He said earlier that he opposes such restrictions in general but does not yet have a position on River Walk.

The Modesto Bee emailed the other four council members for comment. One of them, Vice Mayor Rachel Hernandez, endorsed putting River Walk on the ballot.

“I fully support this democratic process,” she said. “I teach U.S. politics at MJC and talk to students about the importance of civic engagement. This ballot measure weighs key priorities for Riverbank and the entire state as we consider environment and agriculture with the state’s housing deficit.”

Councilman Luis Uribe declined to comment. Councilwomen Darlene Barber-Martinez and Leanne Jones Cruz could not be reached.

River Walk was proposed by numerous landowners in the proposed annexation area. They are working through the De Novo Planning Group, based in El Dorado Hills. A representative for the project could not be reached for comment on the ballot measure.

City Clerk Gabriela Hernandez, left, received a petition for a ballot measure on growth in Riverbank, California, on Dec. 11, 2023. Co-sponsors Barney and Jami Aggers delivered it.

River Walk was announced in 2021

Projects would fall under the measure if they had not been approved by July 1 of this year. River Walk was announced in June 2021, but it has moved slowly through the process and likely will not see any construction in 2024.

That process begins with the release of an environmental impact report for public comment, which has yet to happen. The report would then be revised to address the concerns, which typically takes several months.

The project then would go before the Riverbank Planning Commission, which would make a recommendation to the City Council. The last step would be the Stanislaus Local Agency Formation Commission, which rules on farmland annexations.

All of that would be negated if Riverbank voters decide next year to give themselves veto power over westward annexations, and then reject River Walk at a subsequent election.

Looking east from the newly widened McHenry Avenue toward the city of Riverbank at the proposed River Walk housing development. Photographed west of Riverbank, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Riverbank homes would grow 30%

The project would increase the number of homes in Riverbank by about 30%. The city now has about 25,000 residents.

The land is bounded by the Stanislaus River on the north, McHenry Avenue on the west and Patterson Road on the south.

The annexation would include not just the 993 acres for River Walk but an additional 529 acres just to the south. Development decisions would be deferred to an unknown time for this portion, which has long frontages on McHenry and Patterson. A 150-acre solar plant is in the southwest corner.

River Walk was outlined in a 2021 public presentation by De Novo. The consultant said it would offer a mix of housing densities suited to young families, seniors and other residents.

The plan includes:

1,550 low-density homes, up to eight per acre, on a total of 366 acres

702 medium-density homes, up to 16 per acre, on a total of 54 acres





180 high-density homes, averaging 18 per acre, on a total of 10 acres





71 acres of “mixed use,” including retail, services and housing close to one another





60 acres of open space along the bluff overlooking the river, which would have habitat protections and trails





44 acres of parkland in other spots.





The ballot measure would exempt projects in support of agriculture, such as farmworker housing. It also would allow construction of other homes aimed at meeting California’s mandate for affordable housing, if state officials sign off on each project.