Farmland man charged with sexually abusing pre-teen girl

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Farmland man has been accused of sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.

Scott A.M. Reed, 32, was charged Aug. 23 in Randolph Circuit Court with child molesting, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

A warrant for Reed's arrest was issued on Aug. 25 and he was arrested on Sept. 1, according to jail records. He was to be held under a $12,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the investigation resulting in Reed's arrest began in mid-July with allegations made to officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The girl reported Reed had repeatedly fondled her over a period of two to three years.

During an initial interview with Farmland police. Reed reportedly denied the girl's allegations.

However, during a subsequent interview by Indiana State Police, conducted on Aug. 15, he admitted having fondled the victim, according to the affidavit. The Farmland man said he had initially lied "because he was scared that he was going to get into trouble."

Court records reflect no prior convictions for Reed.

In other court news:

Drug conviction: A Whitley County man who had been accused of dealing meth in Randolph County has been sentenced to time served in the Randolph County jail after pleaded guilty to a lesser count.

Aaron L. Wilkinson, 43, of Columbia City, had been charged in August 2022 with dealing in meth, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, in Randolph Circuit Court.

More recently, however, Wilkinson pleaded guilty to possession of meth, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

He was sentenced in recent days to three years in the Randolph County jail, with credit for 361 days already spent in jail, and 547 days of the sentence suspended.

The dealing charge, along with counts of maintaining a common nuisance and unlawful use of a police radio, were dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Randolph County man charged with sexually abusing pre-teen girl