Farmland man sentenced to less than a year probation in Randolph County kidnapping case

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A case stemming from a Randolph County kidnapping was resolved this week when a Farmland man entered a guilty plea.

Michael D. Mullens, 30, pleaded guilty to criminal confinement. Randolph Circuit Court Judge Jay Toney then imposed a one-year sentence, suspended except for time already served in the county jail.

Mullens and co-defendant Noah E. Roth, 38, of rural Winchester, were arrested in February 2020 after they were accused of attacking a 39-year-old man at Mullens' Farmland home.

The victim, also of Farmland, was struck in the head and torso before his wrists and legs were bound with rope and duct tape, and a bag was placed over his head.

Muncie crime: Muncie man again arrested over threats at fitness center

The man told Randolph County sheriff's deputies he was then forced into a van and overheard a discussion about plans to bury him.

Mullens told investigators those remarks were aimed at frightening the man. He insisted there were no plans to kill him.

According to court documents, the victim suffered two jaw fractures during the abduction.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, three other charges against Mullens — battery, kidnapping and confinement resulting in serious bodily injury — were dismissed.

The Farmland man will be on probation for 310 days.

Roth last year pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal confinement and was sentenced to a year in jail.

Both men were also originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man enters guilty plea in Randolph County abduction case