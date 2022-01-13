Farmland man signs plea deal in sex abuse case

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A rural Farmland man was scheduled to stand trial this week on allegations he had sexually abused a pre-teen girl.

Instead, 29-year-old Jordan Michael Allen signed an agreement with the Randolph County prosecutor's office.

The deal calls for Allen to plead guilty to two Level 4 felonies, one of them sexual misconduct with a minor.

Under the terms of the agreement, Randolph Circuit Court Judge Jay Toney could impose executed sentences of up to six years for each conviction, and Allen's total prison term could not exceed 12 years.

A hearing at which Allen would enter the guilty pleas — and be sentenced, should Toney accept the plea bargain — has not yet been scheduled.

His trial, which had been set to begin on Monday, was postponed.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana Department of Child Services, launched an investigation that led to the charges against Allen in December 2020.

Chad Puterbaugh, a detective with the sheriff's department, reviewed text messages of a sexual nature that Allen allegedly sent to a juvenile.

Allen — a former resident of both Dunkirk and Muncie — has been convicted possession of meth in Jay County and driving while suspended in both Jay and Randolph counties.

