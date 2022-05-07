Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$15.20

It's been a good week for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 3.2% to US$15.19. Revenues beat expectations, coming in 9.2% ahead of forecasts, and the company broke even on a statutory earnings per share (EPS) level. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Farmland Partners

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Farmland Partners provided consensus estimates of US$52.6m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a small 2.7% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Farmland Partners forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.045 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$53.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.21 in 2022. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 8.6% to US$15.20, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Farmland Partners at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Farmland Partners is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.6% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Farmland Partners is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Farmland Partners going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Farmland Partners (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.