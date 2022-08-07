Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Farmland Partners' (NYSE:FPI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.5% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Farmland Partners' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Farmland Partners is:

2.2% = US$15m ÷ US$683m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Farmland Partners' Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

As you can see, Farmland Partners' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. For this reason, Farmland Partners' five year net income decline of 41% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Farmland Partners' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 11% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is FPI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Farmland Partners Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 117%,Farmland Partners' shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Farmland Partners.

Moreover, Farmland Partners has been paying dividends for eight years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 60% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Farmland Partners. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

