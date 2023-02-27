Farmland Partners REIT Drops Almost 15% To New Low

John Navin
·2 min read

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) slumped more than 14% on Feb. 24 after quarterly funds from operations came in less than expected.

At an $0.18 increase for the fourth quarter of 2022, that’s a drop from the $0.19 gain seen in 2021’s fourth quarter.

The company owns 164,000 acres of farmland in North America and manages another 30,900 acres. According to its website, Farmland Partners is the largest operator of farm properties in the country. As an alternative type of real estate investment trust, it’s sometimes mentioned for investors looking for inflation hedges.

With a market capitalization of $559 million, the REIT is now trading at a 2% discount to its book value. The price-earnings (P/E)ratio for Farmland Properties sits at a hefty 59, significantly higher than the P/E of the S&P 500, now at 21.

The short float for the REIT comes in at 3.48%, not outrageously high but at a level above that of most similar New York Stock Exchange-listed securities. Such a figure suggests a lack of confidence among that group of short sellers.

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the Farmland Properties in January from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $16. Raymond James, also in January, had maintained an Outperform rating with a price target increase from $15 to $17.

Farmland Properties is relatively lightly traded with an average daily volume of 356,000 shares.

The company pays a dividend of 2.27%.

The daily price chart looks like this:

The relative strength indicator (RSI) below the price chart shows that the REIT is already into the Oversold level. Note that the 50-day moving average (the blue line) crossed below the 200-day moving average (the red line) in November, a sign of possible trouble for the direction of the price.

Here’s the weekly chart:

Although Farmland Properties has returned to its early 2022 levels of support, note that it remains above the uptrending 200-week moving average.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.

Weekly REIT Report: REITs are one of the most misunderstood investment options, making it difficult for investors to spot incredible opportunities until it’s too late. Benzinga’s in-house real estate research team has been working hard to identify the greatest opportunities in today’s market, which you can gain access to for free by signing up for Benzinga’s Weekly REIT Report.




Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Farmland Partners REIT Drops Almost 15% To New Low originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Property downturn forces 1-in-10 sellers to cut asking prices by at least 10pc

    The property downturn has forced one in 10 sellers to slash at least 10pc off their asking prices as demand slumps.

  • Retailers Could Feel the Bite of Lower Tax Refunds

    Big Lots, Dollar General, Target, and Walmart are some retailers that could be impacted by their customers receiving less back from the IRS.

  • Wall Street climbs after worst weekly selloff of 2023

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as investors bought beaten-down shares after the main benchmarks suffered their worst weekly selloff this year on worries about tighter monetary policies. The blue-chip Dow erased its gains for the year in Friday's selloff and the S&P 500 logged its third straight week of losses on fears of that a strong U.S. economy and high inflation will give the Fed more room to raise rates. The mood, however, was buoyant on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped after a strong rally, lifting rate-sensitive growth stocks such Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc more than 1%.

  • UK Taxpayers Face £200 Billion Hit From Losses on QE Program

    (Bloomberg) -- UK taxpayers will be on the hook for as much as £200 billion ($240 billion) of potential losses from the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program after the Treasury lodged plans to cover any future shortfall with parliament last week.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoo

  • Amazon Commits Resources For Same-Day Delivery Boost To Drive Bottomline Growth

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) earmarked resources to facilities and services structured to deliver customer packages in less than a day. Amazon’s expansion of ultrafast delivery options reflected competition for fast-delivery opportunities from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and CEO Andy Jassy’s renewed focus on profits, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon’s ultrafast delivery is possible with a strategy is its network of warehouses called same-day sites. The facilities are a fraction of the size

  • Charting the S&P 500: The Index Enters a Corrective Phase

    When the markets change direction from an uptrend to a downtrend, the most obvious question becomes, "How long will this last?" We can never be sure, but we look to the charts to give us some roundabout levels of support where buyers eventually may step in and pick up shares. After such a strong move up in January for the S&P 500 and the markets still mired in a bear environment, there is no telling how much of that gain will be given back. Market sentiment was wildly bullish the previous week, which is a good contrarian indicator, taking the other side of the trade when the boat is full.

  • Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding Consumer Protection Bureau

    The Supreme Court will review the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) funding mechanism. Lower courts have split on the issue of whether the CFPB’s funding through annual transfers by the Federal Reserve violates the Constitution’s Appropriations Clause, which establishes Congress’s power of the purse. In a brief, unsigned order on Monday, the…

  • You could be a landlord for the FBI and DEA with these 2 simple REITs — they provide a yield of up to 6.9%

    Let these agencies pay you.

  • Ready Capital (RC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Ready Capital (RC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.44% and 44.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These Solar Stocks — Here’s Why You Should Follow

    Supply chain snags have been the bane of many industries over the last couple of years and you can add the solar segment to the list of those affected. That said, while costs of solar materials have seesawed as a result, that hasn’t affected demand, which last year increased significantly and is expected to further rise this year. The industry also stands to gain from supportive policies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and t

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip.

  • ‘You can learn a lot from dead people.’ Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s 99-year-old partner, doles out investing wisdom.

    “Don’t count on getting rich twice,” Munger warns that there is no 100% confidence when investing, in Berkshire Hathaway’s latest annual shareholder letter.