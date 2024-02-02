Farmland preservation topic of Feb. 20 meeting; register by Feb. 16

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in partnership with the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, is hosting a farmland preservation meeting. Landowner in Crawford County with an interest in preserving farmland for future generations are invited.

The Western Reserve Land Conservancy has a variety of programs available for land protection emphasizing conservation easements. Topics to be discussed include:

Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP);

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP-ALE);

Donated conservation easements that, in most instances, qualify for an enhanced federal tax incentive.

The meeting will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 20 in the lower-level community room at the Bucyrus Public Library. Due to limited space, registration is required. Deadline to register is Feb. 16.

Contact the Crawford SWCD at 419-562-8280 for more information or to register.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford SWCD hosting farmland preservation meeting Feb. 20