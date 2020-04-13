Farmmi Announces Latest Customer Win: Qingdao Sun-Growing Trade

LISHUI, China, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its latest customer win, Qingdao Sun-Growing Trade Co, Ltd. ("Qingdao"). The initial orders of Shiitake mushrooms and black Mu Er mushrooms will be delivered to Qingdao, which will in turn export the goods to its Egyptian-based operation.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are proud to welcome the prominent Qingdao Sun-Growing Trade to Farmmi's expanding roster of important customers. We share the same philosophy of putting quality and customers above all else. We appreciate Qingdao's confidence in the high quality of our products and in our supply chain's ability to reliably deliver the quantities needed of healthy mushrooms and agriculture products. This underscores the resilience of our business and our success at managing essential operations during this unprecedented time. Demand for our fresh, high quality agricultural products continues to expand as customers seek healthy foods. Our top priority remains meeting the increased demand at this critical time."

About Qingdao Sun-Growing Trade Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Sun-Growing Trade was established in 2007. Qingdao focuses on oriental foods, especially Japanese and Korean style foods, and exports products to more than 50 countries and regions. Qingdao's products include pickled vegetables, dried seaweed, noodles, seasoning, sake, mushrooms, canned products, teas, snack foods, food processing equipment; frozen instant foods, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen Aquatic Products and meat. Qingdao also provides a variety of related non-food products. For more information visit www.sushiginger.com .

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of the Coronavirus on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmmi-announces-latest-customer-win-qingdao-sun-growing-trade-301039161.html

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.