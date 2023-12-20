Farmworker housing faces opposition in unincorporated community north of Ventura

Jack Dempsey, a resident of the unincorporated Valley Vista community north of Ventura, looks out from his back yard at a field of grass on Dec. 12. A farmworker housing development is being proposed on the North Ventura Avenue property. Dempsey and several of his neighbors oppose the project, which is planned on property that had been a citrus orchard for decades.

Jack Dempsey used to look out at a lemon tree orchard from his backyard in Valley Vista, an unincorporated neighborhood between Ventura and Ojai.

Now, he sees the land on 4884 N. Ventura Ave. being prepped for a proposed farmworker housing project called Ventura Ranch. Dempsey and most of his neighbors are against it.

The 82.9-acre project is still in the early stages and the Ventura County Resource Management Agency, which oversees the land-use permitting phase, has requested the application be resubmitted twice.

Dempsey moved into the neighborhood about 10 years ago and works remotely as an admissions and NCAA eligibility coordinator for a private school in Ojai. He gestured at the sun-bathed vista beyond the chain-link fence standing between him and the project site.

“It's a very pretty view — gorgeous view,” Dempsey said. “Part of why I bought the house was that this was supposed to be protected land. Come to find out nine years later, there's some loopholes related to farmworker housing.”

In 1998, voters in Ventura County first approved these protections under the Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources, or SOAR, initiative, which limits urban growth by requiring voter approval to designate agricultural land for other uses.

However, the updated version of SOAR, approved by voters in 2016, includes agricultural worker housing as a permitted land use. As such, the Ventura Ranch housing project would not require a SOAR vote if the proposal remains consistent with the zoning regulations, confirmed John Novi, senior planner with the county.

A defaced site plan hangs on the fence of a field along North Ventura Avenue between Ventura and Ojai on Dec. 12. A farmworker housing development is being proposed on property.

With the Ventura Ranch project, “the whole idea is to support the farm worker economy,” said Alex Pratt, vice president of development for AMCAL, a company that develops affordable, market-rate and student housing in California, Texas and Washington.

In addition to his application to develop Ventura Ranch, Pratt has been working on another farmworker housing complex, the Somis Ranch Apartments just outside Camarillo in unincorporated Ventura County. Apartments begin leasing in January.

For agricultural land that can be viable for farmworker housing, certain criteria need to be met such as being adjacent to a city or within its "sphere of influence" and being located where urban services can be provided to the residents. There are very few properties in Ventura County that meet all of these requirements, Pratt said.

Pratt wants both Somis and Ventura Ranch to be affordable enough that a maximum of 30% of the renter’s income goes toward rent. Advertised prices at Somis Ranch are currently between $653 and $1,909 for one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

“California is the breadbasket of the country," he said. "Areas like Ventura is where all of the workers who make all that food are working. But many of them don't have access to high-quality housing.”

'Rude and unneighborly'

Valley Vista residents started a petition against the development on change.org, which has garnered over 1,000 signatures so far and states “environmental, traffic and safety concerns as well as a lack of community involvement.”

Dempsey said he is not against farmworker housing.

“It's not about who's moving in,” he said. “It's about anyone doing this. I don't care if these were luxury apartments or beautiful mansions. It does not matter. This is the wrong place to do any type of build, especially high density.”

His biggest concern is that the development could worsen their fire risk. According to a CalFire map detailing Fire Hazard Severity Zones, the neighborhood is surrounded by “very high” severity zones.

However, the agency classified 96% of rural Ventura County in "very high" fire zone this year. Dempsey referred to how the Thomas Fire, which tore through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in 2017, reached several homes on his street when the blaze came down the nearby hillsides. The proposed site plan also includes a public trail system that he believes would add to their fire hazard.

Grass covers a field along North Ventura Avenue on Dec. 12 where a farmworker housing development is being proposed. Several neighbors oppose the project, which is planned on property that had been a citrus orchard for decades.

One of his neighbors, Laura Schwab, who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years, added that the lemon orchard on the site previously acted as a buffer zone. Now, it has been replaced with Sorghum Sudangrass.

According to Pratt, the seller, Meyerstein Trust, removed the lemon orchard because of diminishing returns — the farm was not viable any longer.

Schwab is also worried that there will not be enough parking for the families who will live at Ventura Ranch and people will be forced to park their cars in her neighborhood.

Pratt, said the complex will have 604 parking spaces, allocated for 328 planned dwelling units — a number which may be adjusted as the site design is completed.

"It is so rude and unneighborly," Schwab said. "They want to open up the top of our neighborhood and have access. There's a lot of kids that play in our neighborhood and cyclists. There's a lot of elderly and that's their form of exercise. They walk through the neighborhood. It's scary because they're not thinking about any disaster or traffic.”

Francine Smith, who bought her home in the area in 2010, is also apprehensive but doesn’t think they can stop the development.

“I think the neighborhood needs to be a little bit more realistic and try to get that density down and not have them open their road to us,” she said.

Support from farmworker housing advocates

Maureen McGuire, the CEO of the Farm Bureau of Ventura County, considers it essential to invest in affordable housing and farmworker-specific housing to serve the farmworkers who keep the agricultural economy roaring, making Ventura one of the top-producing counties in the entire nation.

"They're hardworking people. They deserve decent housing that is safe and helps them raise their kids in safe places. And I am honored to live in a farmworker community myself in Port Hueneme," McGuire said. "Our goal here, as in Farm Bureau, is to invest in policy making and support projects like this that make it so we have diversity and inclusion and equity in our agricultural sector."

In the first week of December, House Farm Workers, a nonprofit working in Ventura, led a bus tour for people to explore farmworker housing options around Ventura County. The organization has been advocating for affordable farmworker housing since its inception in 2004, with volunteer-driven city committees, task forces that work with city planners, monthly youth meetings and academic scholarships for farmworkers' children. The tour visited Rancho Verde Apartments in Saticoy, Limoneira Housing in Santa Paula and Somis Ranch in Camarillo.

The nonprofit works to improve affordable farmworker housing in the county and estimates that it has a population of over 41,600 farmworkers with a large number of them living in substandard housing.

“Farm work is not super lucrative. It's a mismatch between how much farmworkers earn and how much it costs to live here. One of the results of that is that a lot of farmworkers live in overcrowded conditions,” said John Krist, a House Farm Workers board member and former Farm Bureau CEO.

Rosie Castillo, director of housing and commercial operations at Limoneira shared that they have about 600 applications on a waiting list. Somis Ranch reported a total of 2,036 prospects on their list — all families who confirmed that they can prove farmworker status and want to apply for housing.

House Farm Workers supports the development of Ventura Ranch and other farmworker housing projects.

Critics have said there is not much farmland nearby for the future Ventura Ranch residents to work in the area.

“That's ridiculous,” Krist said. “We don't require that teachers only be able to live next to the schools where they teach. Put housing where housing belongs and let folks decide how far they want to drive to work.”

County Planning Director Dave Ward said that the application process can go up to a year with several public hearings to come for residents to participate in.

“We can consider those comments as part of making the decision,” he said. “Oftentimes, it could be modifications on a point or two within the permit.”

According to Ward, the land-use permit process would likely escalate from the planning director level to a planning commission. If approved, the commission's decision could go before the Board of Supervisors as an appeal.

Valley Vista residents have brought up their concerns during the public comments section at several regular Board of Supervisors meetings. The county also facilitated a community meeting in Oakview in November where Pratt shared his plan with the residents.

Pratt said his organization has taken under consideration the community’s concerns about traffic, parking and fire safety, and is back at the drawing board to address them, which includes conducting traffic studies.

“We want to make sure that (this) works for the community as well,” he said. “Now, when someone says I just don't want these people living next to me. Well, that's not a concern we're trying to address.”

Dua Anjum is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dua.anjum@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura Ranch farmworker housing project faces opposition