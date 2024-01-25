Farmworker tied to St. Johns police-death suspect pleads to hauling undocumented migrants

Migrant farm workers employed by a compnay from Crescent City pick sweet potatoes at a farm in North Carolina in the photo from 2005.

The head of a migrant farmworker crew that included a man charged with a St. Johns County lawman’s death pleaded guilty Tuesday to transporting undocumented immigrants.

Olidier Roblero-Perez told federal agents he was a Mexican who walked into the United States illegally in 2007 and had been living in Fort Myers and working on farms with his two cousins, court records show.

“As a matter of fact, we’re all illegally here,” one of the cousins told investigators, according to a complaint filed in November in Jacksonville’s federal court, where Roblero-Perez pleaded guilty in front of U.S. Magistrate Laura Lothman Lambert.

The three cousins were working in St. Johns County last year and sharing hotel space with a Guatemalan immigrant coworker, Virgilio Aguilar Mendez, when Aguilar Mendez encountered Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Paul Kunovich.

Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Paul Kunovich

Support for death suspect: Petition racks up signatures to free Guatemalan teen in death of St. Johns lawman

The farmworker was eating outside the hotel when Kunovich approached him to question him and the men began struggling. Other sheriff’s deputies took control of Aguilar Mendez but Kunovich began experiencing medical distress and died soon after, resulting in the Guatemalan being charged with aggravated manslaughter.

In St. Johns County, Roblero-Perez had been regularly using his truck to drive Aguilar Mendez and his cousins to the farm in Elkton where they all picked crops, with Roblero-Perez collecting payment for each box of produce picked, then dividing the wages with the others.

Workers in demand: Florida's E-verify law creating hole in agriculture, construction, hospitality jobs

He and his cousins continued working on farms until the fall, after federal agents interviewed them at a hotel in Moutlrie, Ga. Roblero-Perez told the agents a lawyer had helped him apply to stay in the country legally and had helped him get a driver's license while the application was considered.

A conviction for transporting undocumented immigrants can carry a prison sentence of up to five years. U.S. District Court Senior Judge Harvey Schlesinger will decide Roblero-Perez’s sentence at a hearing that hasn’t been scheduled yet.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Farmworker pleads to hauling migrants after St. Johns lawman's death