Farnsworth joins ORAU as senior research advisor

Retired Col. Rick Farnsworth has joined Oak Ridge Associated Universities as a senior research advisor on the ORAU government services team.

In Farnsworth’s new position, he will help develop strategic growth and management objectives in order to grow scientific operations support with the National Science Foundation and other federal research agencies, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled that Rick has joined ORAU,” said Jeff Miller, senior vice president and director of ORAU Government Services. “He is an accomplished scientist and his experience managing large, complex programs with the National Science Foundation and Department of Defense is invaluable. He is an enormous asset to have on the ORAU team.”

Before coming to ORAU, Farnsworth served as a senior advisor for the National Science Foundation, providing guidance and oversight on federal research infrastructure. He was also associate director of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory for three years, where he was responsible for overseeing all project work at its different sites and telescopes. He previously worked with the Battelle Memorial Institute for 15 years, where he was a senior program manager for both the National Ecological Observatory Network and a bio threat reduction integrating contract, as well as serving as a senior research scientist for multiple projects.

In addition to his academic and professional successes, Farnsworth has also had a decorated military career. He is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, Apache helicopter pilot and brigade commander. His military career spans 30 years of commissioned service. He is the recipient of many awards and achievements, including the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star Medal.

Farnsworth received a doctorate in biology in 1998 and a bachelor of science in zoology in 1992, both from the University of California. He also holds a master of science in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, according to a release.

