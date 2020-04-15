FARO to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 3D measurement and imaging solutions, today announced that after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Michael D. Burger, President and CEO, and Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9173 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1667 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

FARO Technologies develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software enabling our customers to easily and accurately connect the physical world to the virtual world. FARO solutions include 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics and photonics industries. More information is available at http://www.faro.com

