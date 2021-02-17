Faro Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) _ Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $93 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $629,000, or 4 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $303.8 million.

Faro Technologies shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $78, an increase of 43% in the last 12 months.

