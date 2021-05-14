Farrah Abraham reacts to Chrissy Teigen's 'highly disturbing' tweet about her: 'I hope she gets mental help'

Melissa Roberto
Melissa Roberto
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham tells Fox News she's "disturbed" by Chrissy Teigen after a past tweet in which the former model referred to the "Teen Mom" alum as a "w---e" who has been exposed.

Teigen is at the center of a bullying scandal that's gone viral after Courtney Stodden exposed the star for publicly criticizing them on Twitter years ago when they were just a teen. Stodden's remarks prompted conservative commentator Candace Owens to dig up and share a number of Teigen's old tweets, some of which show her mock and even encourage suicide upon other stars like Abraham and Lindsay Lohan.

A 2013 tweet from Teigen shared by Owens reads: "farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Abraham said she's more than frustrated.

LINDSAY LOHAN’S MOTHER DINA TELLS CHRISSY TEIGEN TO ‘OWN’ HERSELF AFTER TWEET ABOUT HER DAUGHTER RESURFACES

"Right now, she's just highly disturbing to me," Abraham, 29, said to Fox News.

Abraham has been friends with Stodden for years and revealed to Fox News on Friday that she remembers Teigen bullying her on Twitter years ago but didn't even realize Stodden and other high-profile female celebrities were other targets.

"When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model. [At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now," Abraham continued.

Abraham claimed that Teigen has never reached out to her for an apology. The reality TV star said she hopes Teigen doesn't become a "repeat offender."

COURTNEY STODDEN FEELS CHRISSY TEIGEN'S APOLOGY IS ATTEMPT TO SAVE HERSELF: HER ‘WOKENESS IS A BROKEN RECORD’

"She does not need to target young women or other people. I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol," Abraham added. "No woman should be treating other women like that."

Reps for Teigen did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Abraham, who has a 12-year-old daughter named Sophia, said bullying she received when she was growing up in the spotlight has left her worried about how her own daughter is treated.

"I don't want those hurtful things to be said about my own child. I just want the best for my daughter," she said.

CHRISSY TEIGEN'S BULLYING OF COURTNEY STODDEN WAS FUELED BY ‘JEALOUSY,’ SINGER'S MOTHER SAYS

Abraham continued that even if she did receive an apology from Teigen or other TV personalities like "Wendy Williams and Dr. Phil," she wouldn't accept them.

"They all are dysfunctional, toxic and should not have TV shows influencing hate in society," she said.

Teigen has since apologized to Stodden, but Stodden felt the apology was inadequate.

"I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," they captioned an Instagram post of an alleged screenshot showing Stodden was blocked on the app.

"In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record."

