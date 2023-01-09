Farrell man charged in death of Sharon teenager

Jan. 9—Sharon city officials announced an arrest was made in Saturday's shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, of Farrell has been charged by Sharon police.

Emergency officials were called to West Budd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday where they found Gavin Beighley, 17, of Sharon, who had been shot in the upper torso, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Beighley was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Coleman faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and weapons charges. He was taken to Mercer County Prison after being unable to post $2 million bail.

