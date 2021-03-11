Farrell man charged with rape

The Herald, Sharon, Pa.
Mar. 11—SHARON — A Farrell man was charged with rape after a night of partying took a bad turn, police said.

Alijah Hasan Douglas, 27, of 1101 Bond St., was charged Monday with rape of an unconscious victim and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person after a reported incident at 2:15 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 300 block of Sterling Avenue, Sharon.

Sharon police were dispatched Sept. 19 to an apartment for a report of a sexual assault. The victim said she may have been raped the night before, police said.

The victim was at a party in Farrell and had too much to drink, police said. She told police she was sleeping in the front passenger seat of her friend's car around 11 p.m. Sept. 18. The friend, who was helping the victim in the vehicle, went back into the party for five minutes, came back out and the victim was gone.

The victim remembers being brought home by Douglas, and surveillance video shows the pair entering her apartment around 2 a.m. Sept. 19, police said. She said she woke up in her bed naked the next morning. There were also messages on social media from Douglas stating that he was sorry.

Douglas was arrested Monday, taken to Mercer County Jail and posted bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 13.

