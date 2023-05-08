Farrell man indicted on federal drug laws

May 8—PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A Farrell man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotic laws, U.S. Attorney David J. Hickton announced today.

The four-count indictment, returned on May 7, named Travis W. Black, 27.

According to the indictment, in and around August 2010 through Nov. 4, 2012, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Black conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Additionally, about Sept. 1, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31, 2010, Black is alleged to have distributed cocaine.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $2 million or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the defendant's prior criminal history.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. Rosen is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and the Mercer County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com