Farrell residents being evacuated due to gas leak

Meta's shiny new bid to circumvent European Union privacy rules -- by offering users a false choice between paying it a hefty monthly subscription for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram or agreeing to give up their privacy rights in exchange for free access to its social networks, meaning they will be tracked and profiled by the behavioral advertising giant -- has been targeted with a complaint filed by privacy rights group noyb in Austria. As soon as Meta's plan to deploy a 'pay or okay' tactic to game a consent legal basis leaked to journalists last month noyb committed to fighting it "up and down the courts". Meta's ad-free subscription for regional users has an initial cost of €9.99/month on web or €12.99/month on iOS or Android per linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center (with an additional fee of €6/month on web and €8/month on iOS or Android set to apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center from March next year).