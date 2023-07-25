Farrell woman sentenced to possible house arrest in fiance's overdose death

Jul. 25—SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Mercer County Common Pleas judge sentenced a Farrell woman Monday for her part in the drug overdose death of her fiance, John Devine, in 2020.

Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit sentenced Heather Leigh Gable, 50, of 919 Emerson Ave., to 9 months to 24 months less 1 day in Mercer County Jail followed by 3 years probation after she pleaded no contest to state police charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a cell phone. She was given credit for having served 54 days in jail. Gable is eligible to serve the remaining sentence on house arrest.

Devine's daughter, Brittany Wilson, testified at the hearing.

"My dad wasn't just another drug addict who lost his life," Wilson said. "He was a loving dad and grandfather."

Wilson said her sister got married last year and her father was not there to walk her down the aisle. She said her 6-year-old brother will probably not remember his father and her 16-year-old brother found her father dead, which will follow him his entire life. Devine also has young grandchildren.

"I believe she deserves jail time," Wilson said.

Gable told the judge she is on the right path now.

"I apologize to everybody I hurt," Gable said. "I work every day not to use."

Nesbit said no one is just another drug addict, but someone's loved one.

"I sit here and I watch people overdose and come back here. It's heartbreaking," Nesbit said. "The family wants you (Gable) to get help."

Police were dispatched to a home in Springfield Township Dec. 6, 2020, to investigate a reported death.

Devine was in the bedroom, where evidence indicated that the death was drug-related, police said.

Toxicology results showed that Devine had cocaine, fentanyl and metabolites in his system. The cause of death was ruled accidental from a fentanyl overdose.

Devine had been living with Gable at the time of the incident, and police said they interviewed her multiple times.

She said that she gave him crack in the past, having introduced him to the drug when they started dating, police said.

On Dec. 6, 2020, she brought crack home for both of them to use. She also took some of that crack to another residence, where everyone who used it got sick or had ill effects, Gable told police.

One of the people fell unconscious and required lifesaving measures to be revived.

Gable said she believed that Devine used those same drugs. Police said fentanyl is often combined with other drugs such as crack.

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com