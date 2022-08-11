Farther, a wealth tech firm, banks $15M Series A as valuation hits $50M

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Building wealth is a long process and can be complex, but Farther is bringing both technology and advisors to the table to make these kinds of services more accessible.

The wealth technology company was co-founded in 2019 by Taylor Matthews and Brad Genser, who say Farther is “a new kind of financial institution” catering to high-net-worth professionals building generational wealth but want the freedom of both an automated system and a professional.

Prior to Farther, Matthews, CEO, was an investment banker and management consultant before co-founding Essmart, a social enterprise company in India, and then moving over to a leadership position at fintech retirement advisory firm ForUsAll. Meanwhile, Genser, CTO, is a military veteran who previously worked at Goldman Sachs leading an artificial intelligence team in private wealth.

Capitalizing on their experiences, the pair created Farther to provide tools that are two-fold: one set for advisors to expand their businesses and one for clients to invest in ways that align with their goals using automation, artificial intelligence or one of the advisors. Advisors set the costs for using the platform.

Wealth management is big business with many startups bringing unique approaches. For example, PINA in Indonesia targets the middle class with investment services that don’t have high minimums and fees, while Tifin has both a consumer investment marketplace and one geared toward businesses.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEEKp4GUlDo?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Some new and unique features include what Genser called a “cash waterfall” that detects excess cash and enables clients to invest that into new vehicles. “As an advisor at Goldman, that was just something I couldn’t do,” he told TechCrunch.

There are also alternative investments that provide investment access in private equity and hedge fund portfolios, some with account minimums as low as $25,000.

In addition to quadrupling its AUM to more than $250 million this year, the company also grew its advisor count to over 20 after starting the year with six. Including those advisors, engineers and product team members Farther also doubled its staff size to more than 50 employees, Matthews added.

Farther closed a $15 million Series A round of funding in May that was led by Bessemer Venture Partners and included Khosla Ventures and MassMutual Ventures as new investors. They join existing investors Moneta Venture Capital, Context Ventures and Cota Capital.

The new capital gives Farther a total of $22 million in investments since 2019 and boosts its valuation to $50 million from $20 million, which was where the company was when it raised funding last year.

Matthews and Genser plan to deploy the Series A dollars into product development and hiring more talent ahead of demand.

“We’ve really come into our own this year in a way we are excited about,” Matthews told TechCrunch. “The growth we have experienced in the last two quarters, including quadrupling our assets under management, and closing on this investment, even in this tough fundraising environment, is a testament to the great stuff we have done so far.”

The macro trends forcing change on the investment management industry

Recommended Stories

  • “A Sudden Resurrection”: 10 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 rebounding meme stocks to buy in August. If you want to read about some more rebounding meme stocks to buy in August, go directly to 5 Rebounding Meme Stocks to Buy in August. Retail traders who use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas are once again in […]

  • What do Republican candidates for Cape district attorney say are top issues?

    Melissa Alden and Dan Higgins fielded questions during a debate hosted by the Cape Cod Republican Club.

  • Asheville lawyer charged with notary fraud scheduled for probable cause hearing

    Ilesanmi Olaseni Adaramola, 37, of Arden is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in Buncombe County District Court on Sept. 9.

  • What Fayetteville families who lost loved ones to officer shootings are asking city officials

    The families of Jason Walker and Jada Johnson addressed Fayetteville Council members this week. Here's what they asked.

  • I was CEO of one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders: This move would lower the cost of buying a home.

    Digitizing consumer data would reduce closing costs and make housing more affordable, writes Sanjiv Das.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • History shows the bear market is almost over as length of most declines are typically 21% of the prior bull run, Fundstrat says

    A "buy the dip" regime is back in the stock market, and it's likely to generate strong returns for investors going forward, according to Fundstrat.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to

  • Rivian: ‘Zombie’ company or charging down a path to EV success?

    Investment research firm New Constructs has added Rivian to its list of “zombie” companies, citing cash as a potential problem for the car maker

  • 3 Companies Shelling Out Special Dividends

    When companies have a spectacular quarter, they sometimes reward shareholders with a special dividend. To income investors, it feels like the cherry on top.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

    Berkshire slashed its spending on stocks and share repurchases, but bought a top executive's stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy for nearly $1 billion.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.