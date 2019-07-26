'It will be fascinating': Silicon Valley faces an antitrust reckoning

It's been decades, at least, since such a wide array of major players across an industry have faced this kind of scrutiny at once.

Silicon Valley's antitrust troubles in Washington got real this week, as it became clear that every possible entity in the U.S. is pursuing investigations that could fuel attempts to break up the nation's biggest tech companies.

But the confluence of probes raises a host of challenges during the coming weeks and months for the investigators, which include people from the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, both chambers of Congress and several state attorneys general.

Much of what happens next will occur behind closed doors, as investigators meet privately with players from the array of industries that the online companies have disrupted — a list that by now includes media publishers, phone and cable companies, brick-and-mortar retailers and even smaller competitors from the tech world. Any company receiving formal notice that it is under investigation will have to disclose it in a public filing to regulators, as Facebook did this week.

Enforcers will have to assess not only whether any of the tech companies is flouting the law, but whether it's possible to prove in court that the conduct is harming consumers, even though the businesses in question offer products and services that are wildly popular and often free of charge.

That means the agencies are entering uncharted territory — it's been decades, at least, since such a wide array of major powers across an entire industry have faced this kind of antitrust scrutiny all at once. But with their actions this week, Washington's biggest antitrust enforcers have sent a signal that they want to hear complaints. And odds are there will be many.

"The core question now is which cases" to pursue, said Roger McNamee, an early Facebook investor turned critic who delivered a speech to the DOJ antitrust division in March. "Now that the government has committed itself to protecting the consumer interest, it will be fascinating which cases they pursue and which companies find themselves in the crosshairs."

Antitrust enforcers across Washington have met in both D.C. and Silicon Valley with industry critics in recent months as they search for anticompetitive behavior that would merit a formal investigation. Those critics have included smaller tech companies like the online review site Yelp, along with advocacy groups and tech whistle-blowers such as Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, who has advocated breaking up the company he helped start.

Attorney General William Barr also convened a bipartisan group of state attorneys general at DOJ headquarters Thursday to talk antitrust enforcement prospects, where participants said one focus of the conversation was Google. The meeting occurred two days after Justice Department antitrust chief Makan Delrahim announced a broad investigation into whether Facebook, Google and Amazon are engaging in behavior that stifles competition or harm consumers.

Separately, Facebook disclosed in a corporate filing Wednesday that the FTC opened a new investigation into the company last month. The probe involves "social networking or social media services, digital advertising, and/or mobile or online applications," the company said the following day.

Mounting pressure in Washington from both political parties to put the internet companies under a microscope may have ignited the “healthy rivalry” that exists between the Justice Department and the FTC, former agency officials and antitrust observers said.

FTC spokesperson Betsy Lordan said that for decades the two agencies have made sure not to launch duplicative investigations, though they could investigate the same companies for different types of conduct. She declined to comment on any ongoing investigations. The DOJ did not respond to requests for comment.

Some antitrust experts have warned that it could be hard to win cases against online companies based on the traditional legal standards — enforced for decades by federal judges — that have looked to metrics such as rising prices to prove anticompetitive harm to consumers. Google and Facebook in particular offer users their major services for free.

Delrahim has floated the idea of altering that yardstick, saying in a widely noted speech last month in Israel that antitrust law could also show consumers are suffering harm such as "less free speech" and "lower privacy protections." But that could be a hard argument to sell to a federal court, former DOJ antitrust enforcer Robert Litan said in an interview.