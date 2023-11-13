Fascism Expert Offers Truly Chilling Take On Donald Trump’s ‘Vermin’ Rant

Fascism expert Jason Stanley on Sunday said former President Donald Trump’s Veterans Day vow to purge the “vermin”-like “radical left” more than just echoed Nazi Germany’s dictator Adolf Hitler.

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan asked the Yale University professor, who authored “How Fascism Works,” if he was “wrong to make the historical comparison to antisemitic propaganda during the Nazi years.”

“No,” Stanley replied. “It doesn’t echo ‘Mein Kampf,’ this is textbook ‘Mein Kampf.’”

“Any antisemite will hear this vocabulary as directed against Jews,” he argued.

Watch the video here:

“It doesn’t echo ‘Mein Kamph,’ this is textbook ‘Mein Kampf.'"



Fascism expert and Yale professor Jason Stanley, to me, on Trump's disgusting attack on "vermin" and the left yesterday in his Veteran's Day remarks:pic.twitter.com/K0Smw8h4hh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 13, 2023

Hitler details his political ideology in his 1925 autobiographical manifesto “Mein Kampf,” which translates to “My Struggle.”

Trump during a speech in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Saturday said if he wins back the White House in 2024 he would “root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream.”

“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within,” the Republican 2024 front-runner added. “Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Related...