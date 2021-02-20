'Fascist influencer' and Left-wing rapper plunge Spain into free speech row

James Badcock
Isabel Peralta
Isabel Peralta

One is an admirer of Hitler who likes to wear a Franco-era blue shirt; the other is a Left-wing rapper whose lyrics attack Spain’s royal family and pay homage to convicted terrorists.

Together they have triggered a fiery debate over the limits of free speech in Spain this week that has led to riots across the country.

Pablo Hasel, a Catalan musician, was arrested by the police to serve a prison sentence this week for his offensive lyrics. His Leftist supporters poured onto the streets, clashing with riot police, to protest at the draconian ruling.

But many also cried hypocracy, accusing authorities of double standards over the case of Isabel Medina, an 18-year-old "fascist influencer" allowed to march in Madrid just days before to deliver a highly antisemitic speech.

One observer pointed out: "They stick Pablo Hasel in prison for inciting hatred in tweets and songs but leave Isabel Peralta free after she incites hatred towards Jews. Spain is different."

Rap singer Pablo Hase - REUTERS
Rap singer Pablo Hase - REUTERS

Last Sunday, as Mr Hasel was preparing to barricade himself inside a university building in his Catalan home city of Lleida to avoid arrest, Ms Medina was taking part in an authorised march to pay homage to the dead from the Blue Division, soldiers sent by the Spanish dictator General Franco to fight for Hitler in Russia.

“The enemy is always going to be the same one, albeit with different masks: the Jew”, the 18-year-old Ms Medina, in a blue shirt emblazoned with the Falangist fascist party’s yoke-and-arrows symbol, told a crowd of stiff-arm saluting neo-fascists before a monument to Blue Division casualties in a Madrid cemetery.

Spanish media quickly outed her as the daughter of a politician who had once dallied with a fascist party before joining the conservative Popular Party.

Ms Medina claimed to have been an activist for five years since “falling in love” with fascism and Hitler, and to have left behind her days as an online fashion influencer on the social media site 21 Buttons.

Mr Hasel’s combative ultra-Left wing lyrics first got him arrested in 2011, and since then he has been convicted twice for glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy in his raps and comments on Twitter, as well as other crimes including assault and threats.

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel&#xa0; - ALBERT GEA&#xa0;/REUTERS
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel - ALBERT GEA /REUTERS

The 32-year-old Hasel’s last stand was broken on Tuesday, when a large police contingent broke the padlocks and arrested the rapper, sparking a series of violent protests by supporters in Barcelona, Madrid and other cities around Spain, with dozens injured in clashes between riot police and demonstrators.

A schism formed between Spain’s Left-wing coalition partners, with members of the hard-Left Podemos supporting the demonstrations and flagging incidents of heavy-handed policing, while Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist party said that “violence is unacceptable in a democracy”.

Mr Hasel’s supporters said the phrases that have seen him sent to jail, in which he blames the police for torturing terrorists to death in prisons and depicts former Spanish king Juan Carlos as a drug-consuming whoremonger who sells weapons to the Saudis, are merely opinions.

“They may be distasteful or shocking,” Esteban Beltrán, the director of Amnesty International Spain, said. “But expressions that do not clearly and directly incite violence cannot be criminalised.”

Others point to alleged conservative tendencies within Spain’s authorities, with more than 100 people being convicted of glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy since 1980, while charges were recently dropped against police officers caught in a WhatsApp chat group wishing death on Left-wing politicians.

Isabel Medina
Isabel Medina

The Spanish government notes that more than 1,700 hate crimes were registered in 2019, with gender and racial discrimination the largest categories.

Spain’s public prosecution service has announced that it is investigating possible anti-Semitic hate crimes at the Blue Division rally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sánchez has announced a reform to “extend freedom of expression” and prevent cases of jail sentences for opinions, such as that of Mr Hasel.

“The law cannot prohibit ideas,” Isabel Serrano, the head of the constitutional law department at Madrid Complutense University’s Media Faculty, told The Telegraph.

“Under the law as it stands Hasel has to go to prison, but those laws – glorifying terrorism, insulting the monarchy and the state – must be done away with.”

Dr Serrano says the law defending the king’s honour is “obsolete” and that the royal family can defend itself against slander, like any other institution, while the terrorism laws stem from decades ago when the now-defunct Basque organisation Eta killed scores of people each year.

Recommended Stories

  • Serbian Orthodox Church entrones its new leader with close government links

    The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church is enthroned in the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Belgrade. Porfirije, bishop of Zagreb and Ljubljana, succeeds patriarch Irinej who died of coronavirus in November at the age of 90. Porfirije is one of Serbia's youngest bishops known for his close ties to the Balkan country's political leaders.

  • Tacos, tequila and a DJ in a treehouse: Welcome to Wynwood’s new spot for nightlife

    At this new outdoor garden in Wynwood, tacos and tequila will flow.

  • More Inside a Tucked-Away Rural Hawaiian Retreat

    Hale Huna, meaning “secret house” in Hawai‘ian, is a hidden gem on the shore of the Kiholo Bay.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • An Exclusive Peek Into China’s Forbidden City In Honor of the Chinese New Year

    Consisting of nearly 1,000 buildings, this sprawling complex was visited by historical figures such as Marco Polo and Richard NixonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • The Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether Roger Stone and Alex Jones played a role in the Capitol siege, report says

    Federal investigators are studying how the agitation of right-wing influencers might have inspired the Capitol insurrection, says the Washington Post.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • His sandals looked a little too heavy to customs agents at MIA. Their hunch was right.

    A drug bust at Miami International Airport had a decidedly Florida flavor.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

    According to a new study, Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, triggering dramatic changes in temperatures and radiation levels.

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • AOC says she will volunteer at Houston Food Bank, following news that her fundraising for the Texas storm relief has reached $2 million

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to travel to Texas to help at Houston Food Bank with fellow Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.

  • Beyoncé teamed up with Adidas to offer Texans affected by the winter storm up to $1,000 in aid. Applications had to close due to an 'overwhelming response.'

    Beyoncé's initiative to provide financial aid to those affected by the Texas winter storm has closed after 130,000 applied in 24 hours.

  • Naomi Osaka asks for clarification on opponent's name, still gets it wrong in Australian Open acceptance speech

    "Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?" Naomi Osaka asked Jen Brady. "Jenny," she replied. "Okay. Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer."

  • Historian goes on Newsmax and says Biden's dog is 'dirty' and 'unlike a presidential dog'

    Newsmax host Greg Kelly said that Biden's dog Champ, a German Shepherd, looks like he's "from the junkyard."

  • Biden Tells Allies 'America Is Back,' but Macron and Merkel Push Back

    President Joe Biden used his first public encounter with America’s European allies to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring that “America is back” while acknowledging that the past four years had taken a toll on its power and influence. His message stressing the importance of reinvigorating alliances and recommitting to defending Europe was predictably well received at a session of the Munich Security Conference that Biden addressed from the White House. But there was also pushback, notably from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who in his address made an impassioned defense of his concept of “strategic autonomy” from the United States, making the case that Europe can no longer be overly dependent on the United States as it focuses more of its attention on Asia, especially China. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And even Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who is leaving office within the year, tempered her praise for Biden’s decision to cancel plans for a withdrawal of 12,000 U.S. troops from the country with a warning that “our interests will not always converge.” It appeared to be a reference to Germany’s ambivalence about confronting China — a major market for its automobiles and other high-end German products — and to the continuing battle with the United States over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia. But all three leaders seemed to recognize that their first virtual encounter was a moment to celebrate the end of the era of “America First,” and for Macron and Merkel to welcome back Biden, a politician whom they knew well from his years as a senator and vice president. And Biden used the moment to warn about the need for a common strategy in pushing back at an Internet-fueled narrative, promoted by both Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, that the chaos surrounding the American election was another sign of democratic weakness and decline. “We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people in this changed world,” Biden said, adding, “We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of history.” For the president, a regular visitor to the conference even as a private citizen after serving as vice president, the address was something of a homecoming. The session was crunched down to a video meeting by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, this year’s host, and the European leaders decided to do the same for a brief, closed meeting of the Group of 7 allies that Biden also participated in. The next in-person summit meeting is still planned for Britain this summer, pandemic permitting. Biden never named his predecessor, Donald Trump, in his remarks, but framed them around wiping out the traces of Trumpism in the United States’ approach to the world. He celebrated its return to the Paris climate agreement, which took effect just before the meeting, and a new initiative, announced Thursday night, to join Britain, France and Germany in engaging Iran diplomatically in an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump exited. But rather than detail an agenda, Biden tried to recall the first principles that led to the Atlantic alliance and the creation of NATO in 1949, near the beginning of the Cold War. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” the president said. “We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it.” In a deliberate contrast to Trump, who talked about withdrawing from NATO and famously declined on several occasions to acknowledge the United States’ responsibilities under Article V of the alliance’s charter to come to the aid of members under attack, Biden cast the United States as ready to assume its responsibilities as the linchpin of the alliance. “We will keep the faith” with the obligation, he said, adding that “an attack on one is an attack on all.” But he also pressed Europe to think about challenges in a new way — different from the Cold War, even if the two biggest geostrategic adversaries seem familiar. “We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China,” he said, naming “cyberspace, artificial intelligence and biotechnology” as the new territory for competition. And he argued for pushing back against Russia — he called Putin by his last name, with no title attached — mentioning in particular the need to respond to the SolarWinds attack that was aimed at federal and corporate computer networks. “Addressing Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protect collective security,” Biden said. The president avoided delving in to the difficult question of how to make Russia pay a price without escalating the confrontation. A senior White House cyberofficial told reporters this week that the scope and depth of the Russian intrusion was still under study, and officials are clearly struggling to come up with options to fulfill Biden’s commitment to make Putin pay a price for the attack. But it was the dynamic with Macron, who has made a habit of criticizing the NATO alliance as nearing “brain death” and no longer “pertinent” since the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, that captured attention. Macron wants NATO to act as more of a political body, a place where European members have equivalent status to the United States and are less subject to the American tendency to dominate decision-making. A Europe better able to defend itself, and more autonomous, would make NATO “even stronger than before,” Macron insisted. He said Europe should be “much more in charge of its own security,” increasing its commitments to spending on defense to “rebalance” the trans-Atlantic relationship. That is not a widely shared view among the many European states that do not want to spend the money required, and the nations of Central and Eastern Europe are unwilling to trust their security to anyone but the United States. Macron also urged that the renovation of NATO’s security abilities should involve “a dialogue with Russia.” NATO has always claimed that it is open to better relations with Moscow, but that Russia is not interested, especially as long as international sanctions remain after its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine about seven years ago. But Macron, speaking in English to answer a question, also argued that Europe could not count on the United States as much as it had in past decades. “We must take more of the burden of our own protection,” he said. In practice, it will take many years for Europe to build up a defense arm that would make it more self-reliant. But Macron is determined to start now, just as he is determined to increase the European Union’s technological capacities so that it can become less dependent on American and Chinese supply chains. Biden, in contrast, wants to deepen those supply chains — of both hardware and software — among like-minded Western allies in an effort to lessen Chinese influence. He is preparing to propose a new joint project for European and American technology companies in areas like semiconductors and the kinds of software that Russia exploited in the SolarWinds hacking. It was Merkel who dwelled on the complexities of dealing with China, given its dual role as competitor and necessary partner for the West. “In recent years, China has gained global clout, and as trans-Atlantic partners and democracies, we must do something to counter this,” Merkel said. “Russia continually entangles European Union members in hybrid conflicts,” she said. “Consequently, it is important that we come up with a trans-Atlantic agenda toward Russia that makes cooperative offers on the one hand, but on the other very clearly names the differences.” While Biden announced he would make good on an American promise to donate $4 billion to the campaign to expedite the manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world — a move approved last year by a Democratic-led House and a Republican led-Senate — there were clear differences in approach during the meeting. Underscoring the importance that the European Union accords to Africa, Macron called on Western nations to supply 13 million vaccine doses to African governments “as soon as possible” to protect health workers. He warned that if the alliance failed to do this, “our African friends will be pressured by their populations, and rightly so, to buy doses from the Chinese, the Russians or directly from laboratories.” Vaccine donations would reflect “a common will to advance and share the same values,” Macron said. Otherwise, “the power of the West, of Europeans and Americans, will be only a concept, and not a reality.” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, on Friday also urged countries and drugmakers to help speed up the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines across the globe, warning that the world could be “back at Square 1” if some countries went ahead with their vaccination campaigns and left others behind. “Vaccine equity is not just the right thing to do, it’s also the smartest to do,” Tedros said to the Munich conference. He argued that the longer it would take to vaccinate populations in every country, the longer the pandemic would remain out of control. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘Very unpresidential’: Pro-Trump Newsmax launches bizarre attack on Biden’s ‘junkyard’ dog

    Comments described on social media as ‘beyond parody’

  • John Travolta’s colorful 20-bedroom mansion hits market for $5 million. Take a look

    The hideaway waterfront mansion, which sits on the island of Islesboro, can only be accessed by ferry.