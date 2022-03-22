Fashion Fair store victim of smash-and-grab burglary, Fresno police say. How much was taken?

Someone smashed one of the glass doors at the Michael Kors store at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall and it appears items were stolen, police confirmed Tuesday.

The vandalism happened at about 4:15 a.m. when a store alarm notified security and police of the crime at the mall near Shaw Avenue and First Street, police said.

Officers got to the scene and the store showed signs that someone had entered it for a smash-and-grab burglary, according to officer Felipe Uribe.

Police were not immediately able to contact employees of the location so they have not been able to determine what and how much was taken, he said.

The store is on the north side of the mall where several stores have entrances that face an open walkway.

Mall security also responded to the scene, police said. Uribe said officers will review surveillance video to investigate the crime.

A glass door at the Michael Kors store in Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall was smashed Tuesday, March 22, 2022, police said.

